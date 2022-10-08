Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers get ready for surprise battle for first place

Week Five in the National Football League is here and it is time for another brand new edition of Downey and Martez. Trey Downey and Len Martez begin this week’s show by recapping what happened on Sunday night football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trey and Len agree that this was the worst performance by the Buccaneers defense in a very long time. The guys dig deeper and talk about the struggles against the run and ponder whether Jason Licht should be giving Ndamukong Suh a call.

After a heated discussion on the last episode about Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s play-calling, Trey asks Len about his level of concern after a performance that netted just three rushing yards against the Chiefs. Len gives you an interesting response to why Leftwich has been calling the games the way he has been.

After discussing the offensive play-calling, the conversation turns to this Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Trey asks Len how surprised he is that the game is for first place in the NFC South at this point in the season. The guys also discuss two weapons that Tampa Bay fans should be worried about even with the injury to Falcons offensive weapon Cordarelle Patterson.

Trey then explains why he thinks Bucs fans that are concerned about the team’s play should be stepping away from the panic button. The guys close the podcast by discussing who the best team in the league is a month into the season.

