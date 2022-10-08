Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 5 matchup against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second loss of the season in a row to the Kansas City Chiefs and now sit with a 2-2 record going into week five vs the Falcons. The offense finally appeared to be back on track against the Chiefs, but the defense took a turn for the worst and gave up 41 points in the matchup. With that being said the Bucs should have a easier matchup against the Falcons where they can look to rebound and build momentum for themselves.

With that being said let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs week five matchup.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans is very good at football. Evans has been his usual dominate self throughout the season (Besides not playing in week three due to a suspension) and has been the most reliable receiver the Bucs have on their roster. Evans just wrapped up a game against the Chiefs where he finished with over 100 receiving yards and two receiving TD’s on the game.

I believe that Evans will continue this momentum that he has built for himself and will look to have another big game vs the Falcons. He does draw a very tough matchup against AJ Terrell who is one of the better and more underrated CB’s in the league, but Brady trusts Evans and should target him heavily in this game. If that is the case, how Evans does in this matchup can determine how efficient the Bucs are able to be on offense in week five.

Conclusion

