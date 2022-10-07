Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: Final injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons released their final injury reports on Friday for their upcoming clash on Sunday. The Buccaneers will be without the services of tight end Cameron Brate, safety Logan Ryan, and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. The Falcons have ruled out rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Cameron Brate suffered a much talked about concussion against the Chiefs on Sunday and will miss the game against the Falcons. Logan Ryan injured his foot early on against the Chiefs and is also out for Sunday’s tilt. Akiem Hicks will miss his third straight game due to a foot injury he suffered against the New Orleans Saints.

Receivers Julio Jones, and Breshad Perriman, are both listed as questionable heading into Sunday. Jones played sparingly last week against the Chiefs, as he continues to struggle with the PCL injury that occurred in week one against the Cowboys. Perriman missed last week’s game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury but was a limited participant in every practice this week.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed every practice this week with a hamstring injury and will not be available on Sunday. Also, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who is the team’s leading rusher, was placed on injured reserve on Monday, and will miss at least the next four weeks with a knee injury.

Game time is 1PM ET on Sunday and will be televised on FOX.