Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Predictions and staff picks for Week 5

The Buccaneers are 2-2 heading into Week 5 following a huge loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay plays host again for the third straight week and this time to the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay is currently a 10-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook at home. Our staff weighs in with their predictions and Week 5 picks below.

Predictions

Gil Arcia: Some early stuffing

Defensive tackle was a bit upset following the team’s defensive performance last week against Kansas City. The Chiefs ran the ball with ease against the Bucs and now face a very good running team in the Falcons. Despite that, Tampa Bay finds a way to make sure last week’s performance doesn’t happen again. The Bucs will hold Atlanta to under 100 yards on the ground, stuffing them often at the line of scrimmage and even forcing a turnover or two while setting the tone early.

James Yarcho: Offensive Explosion

The Buccaneers’ offense - at least, the passing game, appeared to get on the right track against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, they get the chance to win their first home game of the season and are facing a team two Bucs have a lot of personal success against. Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons while Mike Evans has the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns against a single opponent when facing the Falcons. Both of those will converge on Sunday. Tom Brady will tie a single-game career high in his Bucs career by throwing five touchdown passes and Mike Evans will also match a career high by catching three of them

Evan Wanish: The Falcons run all over the Bucs... but still lose

Through the first three games of the season, I was extremely disappointed in the Bucs run defense, but it never really came back to bite them... until last Sunday night. The Chiefs ran all over the Bucs and I expect the Falcons, even without Cordarralle Patterson to continue their success running the ball in this one. HOWEVER, I think their efforts on the ground will be all for not as the Bucs will still win this game as they are just the better team all around.

Mike Kiwak: Devin White Gets Right

I will keep making defensive predictions until I get moderately close. Devin White got exposed throughout the game against the Chiefs, showing the over aggressiveness that has gotten him into trouble throughout his career. Luckily, he typically responds to really bad games with better ones, and he especially likes playing the Falcons (29 tackles, 5 sacks and a defensive TD in 5 career games vs. Atlanta). Put No. 45 down for two sacks and an interception.

Will Walsh: Lenny all day

Last week the Cleveland Browns ran on the Falcons defense like they were a treadmill. The Browns are a much better running football team than Tampa Bay, however the Falcons have been gashed by the run all season, in fact, every team that has faced Atlanta this year has had a rusher average over four yards per carry. Tampa flexed their muscles in the passing game last week showing the world on Sunday Night Football that Tom Brady can still throw, behind a questionable offensive line, but what good did it do them? The Buccaneers lost and Brady sustained an injury to his throwing shoulder. Until the Bucs’ offensive line can become more reliable, the offenses’ identity will ideally flow through the backs. In week one, the Buccaneers rushing attack came sprinting out of the gate, since then it has been sloshing through the mud. Tampa Bay will right the ship against their division rival this week, Leonard Fournette goes over 100 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns, as Tampa picks up their first win at home this season.

James Hill: Evans has himself a day

Mike Evans came back from his suspension last week and looked like his usual self. Evans finished the day with over 100 yards and two TD’s in the week four loss and I believe that trend will continue in week five. I believe Evans will finish yet again with over 100 yards and two TD’s for the second week in a row as he continues to progress to yet another season with 1000 receiving yards.

Chris Weingarten: First round picks show up

The Buccaneer run defense has been one of the top units in the NFL for the past three years. But, starting late last season, and carrying into the beginning of this season, they have struggled to shut down opponents. Going into the game versus the Falcons, the Bucs rank 14th in yards per rushing attempt allowed. Atlanta, on the other hand, ranks 6th in rushing yards per attempt, gaining 5.1 yards per carry. I fully expect Vita Vea, and more so rookie Logan Hall, to provide the interior push that has been missing from the Buc defense over the last 8-10 games. Look for the Buc defense to hold Atlanta under 100 yards rushing, and 4.0 yards per carry, as they reestablish the dominance that is expected from such a talented group of players.

Week 5 Staff Picks

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.