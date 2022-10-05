Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: Initial injury report

During a tough Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady suffered a sack in the game that caused visible discomfort to his throwing shoulder. Brady worked on it with trainers, but it reached a point during the ensuing Chiefs’ possession that backup Blaine Gabbert was warming up in case Brady couldn’t return to the game. Brady was able to return and went on to throw two more touchdown passes following the hit.

While Brady typically takes Wednesday practices off, he was still listed on the injury report with a shoulder and a finger injury. Brady’s ring finger on his throwing hand was injured against the New Orleans Saints in week two and was still heavily taped on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cameron Brate missed practice due to a concussion suffered in a collision with Chris Godwin during Sunday’s loss. Other players not participating were Akiem Hicks (foot) and Logan Ryan (foot). Limited in practice were Russell Gage (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Chris Godwin (knee), Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring), and Donovan Smith (elbow). Carlton Davis (shoulder) was a full participant.

For the Falcons, both punter Bradley Pinion (personal) and tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) were held out of practice.

There’s no shortage of storylines in this one as Bradley Pinion is a former Buccaneer while Julio Jones and Russell Gage were both Falcons. On top of that, this game will decide who is alone in first place in the NFC South as both teams are currently 2-2.

Here is the full injury report for the Bucs and Falcons ahead of their week five matchup;