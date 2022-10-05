Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley Retires

The Cole Beasley Era has officially ended today for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL. Reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the Buccaneers and the NFL effective immediately.

Beasley signed with the Bucs practice squad earlier in the season and was elevated for the teams week three matchup vs the Green Bay Packers, and their week four matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs. During that time Beasley accumulated a total of 24 total snaps (13 on offense, 11 on special teams), five targets, four receptions, and 17 total yards.

The main bulk of Beasley’s career was spent with the Dallas Cowboys, before moving on to spend a couple of years with the Buffalo Bills and with both teams Beasley was able to showcase himself as a reliable veteran who was a good starting option as a slot receiver.

The Bucs do have an opening now on their practice squad as no corresponding move was made. With Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage, and Breshad Perriman still dealing with injuries, the team will now have to look elsewhere for reliable depth on the back end of the WR room.