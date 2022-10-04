Tom Brady’s shoulder: What do we know?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-2 coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes’ aerial artwork might not be the lasting story of Sunday night’s game. Down 21-10, in the second quarter, Tom Brady dropped back to pass and Buccaneers fans had to watch this...



not how you want to see Tom Brady reacting after taking a shot to his throwing shoulder, no pic.twitter.com/FIJiIt6FoX — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 3, 2022

The team’s star quarterback and franchise player taking a hit, fumbling the ball, and staying down, clutching his shoulder. Tom Brady finished the game and went on to have his best statistical outing of the season, throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns. In his post game press conference Brady dismissed the significance of the injury saying “It’s football” and that he would be “Alright.”



Ian Rapoport has since come out and reported that Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury.



It is worth paying attention to the fact that while the injury may be ‘minor’ and Tom Brady doesn’t seem overly concerned, this is now the second injury that Tom Brady has sustained in a short season. Both of Brady’s injuries have been to key portions of his body that he uses frequently when playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Hand, Shoulder). As players age, especially quarterbacks, it is often injuries that can play a role in ushering them toward retirement. Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Brett Favre are just a few names of elite passers who were forced into retirement through various injuries. This may be one of the rare times Brady won’t want to keep their company.