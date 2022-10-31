NFL Week 9 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Rams

Coming off of a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 2-5-point favorite.

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Ravens +115

The Rams dropped to 3-4 following their loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. While their record doesn’t show much, Los Angeles is still a threat.

For the Bucs, the same can’t be said. Tampa Bay dropped to 3-5 following their loss this past Thursday night. This season, Tampa Bay has faced many questions and backlash regarding their offensive struggles and have been struggling to keep up with the opposition. There are many issues that Tampa Bay has yet to resolve and to be frank, issues that don’t appear to be addressed any time soon.

The game between the Bucs and Rams is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET Sunday from Raymond James Stadium.