NFL Week 5 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Coming off of their 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 5 matchup against divisional opponent Atlanta Falcons.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 8.5-point favorite at home.

Point spread: Bucs -8.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -380, Falcons +310

The Falcons improved to 2-2 following a 23-20 win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. Both teams will be entering this one with the same record, but the Bucs are hoping Week 4’s embarrassment was an anomaly.

For the Buccaneers, their loss to Kansas City revealed vulnerabilities on the defensive side of the ball. They were obviously playing against a more superior Chiefs offense, however, Tampa Bay clearly couldn’t do much defensively and had no answers from Kansas City’s first offensive play of the game.

The game between the Bucs and Falcons is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET next Sunday from Raymond James Stadium.