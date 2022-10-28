Buccaneers lose Shaq Barrett for the season

In a season where it felt like things couldn’t get much worse, they’ve gotten worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss the remainder of the season with a torn achilles suffered in Thursday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Barrett was having one of his better games of the season in the first half before suffering the torn achilles early in the second half. For the Bucs, things seem to be piling on at a rate where the Buccaneers may not be able to escape.

Barrett leads the team in sacks since his arrival in 2019 with 40.5, including his breakout performance in his first season with the team where he racked up 19.5.

While there isn’t a single move that can be made that will save the team, the Bucs have the weekend to try and work the phones and find a potential replacement for Barrett which could mean looking to Barrett’s former team. The Denver Broncos are reportedly fielding calls for Bradley Chubb, who has 5.5 sacks on the season and 26.5 in his career. Chubb is in the final year of his rookie deal that pays him a little over $12.7 million for the season.

A deal could be worked out and compensation may not be too high considering he would be a rental but the more likely scenario is that Barrett is simply replaced by the combination of Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib. With the Bucs sitting at 3-5 and about to drop to second in the NFC South following the conclusion of the Falcons/Panthers matchup, they aren’t exactly in a position to throw away draft capital for nine games from a player.

Barrett still has two years left on a four-year deal he signed ahead of the 2021 season with $30.5 million still due.

