Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 27-22 loss to the Ravens

- Tom Brady completed 26-of-44 passes for 325 yards and one touchdown, good for an 89.7 passer rating. Brady extended his franchise-record streak of consecutive passes without an interception to 315.

MOST CONSECUTIVE PASS ATTEMPTS WITHOUT AN INTERCEPTION – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Rank Player (Date Range) Pass Attempts

1. Tom Brady (9/11/22-Present) 315

2. Tom Brady (9/9/21-10/14/21) 228

3. Tom Brady (10/4/20-11/8/20) 199

Brady also increased his NFL-best touchdown-to-interception ratio to 9.00 and recorded his 111th career game with 300-or-more passing yards, second-most in NFL history.

TOUCHDOWN TO INTERCEPTION RATIO – 2022 SEASON

Min. 100 pass attempts

Rank Player (Team) TD/INT Ratio

1. Tom Brady (TB) 9.00

2. Josh Allen (BUF) 4.25

3. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 4.00

4t. Aaron Rodgers (GB) 3.67

4t. Geno Smith (SEA) 3.67

MOST 300-YARD PASSING GAMES – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Drew Brees 123

2. Tom Brady 111

3. Peyton Manning 93

4. Matt Ryan 76

5. Philip Rivers 73

- Mike Evans finished with six receptions for a season-high 123 yards. His 123 yards marked his most since logging 181 yards on 12/26/2020 at Detroit. Tonight’s contest also marked Evans’ 32nd career 100-yard receiving game, good for fifth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2014. Evans hauled in a 51-yard reception, his longest reception since a 61-yarder on 12/8/19 vs. Indianapolis.

MOST GAMES WITH 100+ RECEIVING YARDS – 2014-22

Rank Player (Team) Games

1. Julio Jones (TB) 47

2. Antonio Brown (FA) 38

3. DeAndre Hopkins (ARI) 37

4. Davante Adams (LV) 34

5. Mike Evans (TB) 32

- Chris Godwin finished with six receptions for 75 yards, including a 44-yard completion. The 44-yard catch marked his longest since hauling in a 44-yarder on 10/31/21 at New Orleans.

- Julio Jones hauled in two receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown, good for his first touchdown as a member of the Buccaneers. Additionally, Jones surpassed Keenan McCardell (883) for the 24th-most receptions in NFL history.

- Leonard Fournette tallied 58 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown. He tied Ricky Bell (16) for the ninth-most rushing touchdowns in team history. He has a team-high five total touchdowns on the season – two rushing, three receiving.

- Mike Edwards finished with a team-high 11 tackles. It marks the third time this season he has recorded double-digit tackles and the third time this season he has led the team in tackles. His three instances of 10-or-more tackles this season are tied for the third-most by a defensive back in a single season in franchise history.

MOST GAMES WITH 10-OR-MORE TACKLES IN A SINGLE SEASON – FRANCHISE HISTORY

Among defensive backs

Rank Player (Season) Games

1t. Mark Barron (2013) 4

1t. John Lynch (1999) 4

3t. Mike Edwards (2022) 3

3t. Ronde Barber (2004, 2006) 3

3t. Jermaine Phillips (2006) 3

Edwards’ 7.6 tackles per game leads the Buccaneers and his 53 tackles this season are tied for third-most among defensive backs this season.

MOST TACKLES AMONG DEFENSIVE BACKS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Tackles

1t. Derwin James (LAC) 63

1t. Jonathan Owens (HOU) 56

3t. Mike Edwards (TB) 53

3t. L’Jarius Sneed (KC) 53

3t. Chuck Clark (BAL) 52

- Shaq Barrett finished with four tackles (three for loss), one sack and one quarterback hit before leaving with injury. His three tackles for loss tied his career high and marked his most since 9/27/2020 at Denver. Barrett improved his season sack total to 3.0 and his career sack total to 54.5

- Vita Vea sacked Lamar Jackson for a 12-yard loss, improving his season total to a career-high 4.5 sacks.

- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka sacked Lamar Jackson for a one-yard loss. It improved his season sack total to 2.5 and his career sack total to 6.5

- Lavonte David recorded his third pass defensed of the season. He has 57 passes defensed since the start of the 2012 season, good for fourth-most among linebackers over that time.

MOST PASSES DEFENSED BY LINEBACKERS – 2012-22

Rank Player (Team) PD

1. Luke Kuechly (Ret.) 66

2t. Alec Ogletree (FA) 61

2t. Bobby Wagner (LAR) 61

4. Lavonte David (TB) 57

5. K.J. Wright (Ret.) 51

- Jamel Dean recorded his team-leading fifth pass defensed this season.

- Zyon McCollum recorded his first career pass defensed.

- Pat O’Connor blocked a 61-yard field goal attempt before halftime. It marked Tampa Bay’s first blocked field goal attempt since 12/18/17 vs. Atlanta. It marked O’Connor’s first career blocked field goal and his second career block, joining his blocked punt from 9/27/2020 at Denver.

- Jake Camarda punted five times for 267 yards (53.4 avg.). His 53.4 yard average marked a season high. He pinned a punt at Baltimore six-yard line, the deepest he has pinned a punt this season. He also recorded a 66-yard punt, marking a new career high.

- Ryan Succop went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, converting on attempts from 26, 30 and 31 yards out and adding one PAT. Succop is 19-for-20 (95.0%) on the season, and his 19 made field goals are most in the NFL. He has 66 kicking points on the season, good for second-most in the NFL.

MOST MADE FIELD GOALS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Field Goals

1. Ryan Succop (TB) 19

2t. Daniel Carlson (LV) 16

2t. Justin Tucker (BAL) 16

4t. Four Players Tied 15

MOST KICKING POINTS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Kicking Points

1. Justin Tucker (BAL) 70

2. Ryan Succop (TB) 66

3. Jason Myers (SEA) 63

4. Daniel Carlson (LV) 61

5. Graham Gano (NYG) 58

- Jaleon Darden returned two punts for 33 yards (16.5 avg.). He ranks second in the NFL with 204 punt return yards this season and ranks eighth in the NFL with 10.7 yards per punt return.