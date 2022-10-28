SB Nation Reacts: Fans feel Tom Brady is washed up

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Heading into the 2021 season, Tampa Bay was looked at as a team that could repeat as champions. But then the loss to the Rams in the playoffs happen, the retirement/un-retirement came next, time off in training camp came around, and eight regular season games later the Buccaneers sit with a 3-5 record.

If that’s not bad enough, they are also led by a not-so-great quarterback for 2022 named Tom Brady. And NFL fans feel he is worse than just not-so-great.

According to a recent SB Nation Reacts survey heading into Week 8, 64-percent of fans who voted feel Brady is washed up.

Thursday night against the Ravens, Brady didn’t do much to help his case. Balls weren’t always on target and there were two near interceptions (AGAIN!) where Baltimore defenders had it go right off their hands.

To make matters worse, there aren’t many Buccaneers fans who are confident in the team’s direction. In fact, there are only 9-percent of fans that feel they are heading in the right direction. How?

That’s down from last week’s 11-percent.

