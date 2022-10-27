Buccaneers vs. Ravens: Predictions and staff picks for Week 8

The Buccaneers are 3-4 heading into Week 8 following another disappointing loss. This time to division rival Carolina this past Sunday. Tampa Bay is at home this week and play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Tampa Bay is currently an 1.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook as the home team. Our staff weighs in with their predictions and Week 8 picks below.

Predictions

Gil Arcia: Brady’s age shows

Everyone wants to see the Bucs succeed. But that isn’t remotely close to what has gone on in recent weeks. At 45 years old, many have praised quarterback Tom Brady for still being in playing shape and keeping it going. Unfortunately there have been many close calls where that age has shown. On Thursday, under the lights with days ahead of Halloween, it’ll be a zombie apocalypse of sorts where Brady’s night will be overtaken by Raven defenders. The veteran quarterback will throw two interceptions, and quite possibly fumble while being sacked courtesy of former Buc Jason Pierre-Paul.

James Yarcho: Mike Evans redemption

Mike Evans had probably the worst drop in his career last week that set the tone for the most disappointing loss of the last three years for the Bucs. He still led the team with nine receptions on fifteen targets for just under 100 yards. This week, Evans is going to make up for the blunder and catch every target thrown his way while getting in the end zone twice.

Evan Wanish: Bucs run defense continues to get gashed

The Buccaneers defense has had the reputation of having a strong run defense the past few seasons, however this year’s unit is much different... because it is much worse. Last week, Tampa Bay gave up almost 200 (!!) rushing yards to the Carolina Panthers. With the Ravens in town, expect them to continue to punish the Bucs on the ground. The Ravens will rush for over 150 yards including two rushing touchdowns.

Mike Kiwak: High-flying Halloween?

Look, this has been a miserable month and nothing to seems to clearly indicate it’s going to get better. I know that, but remember this is Thursday Night Football — it’s a forum defined by terrible, nonsensical football. The Ravens kinda stink, too, especially when defending the pass. It’s how they’ve blown three fourth-quarter leads already. It may not be a full corner turn, but Tom Brady, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will drag this team to victory with over 350 yards of passing offense and three touchdowns.

Will Walsh: Don’t be the fan who falls for it.

Do yourself a favor and don’t believe the hype. The conversation leading up to the game will be all about how wonderful of a matchup this is, but if you’ve watched Tampa Bay this season then you know better. So don’t fall for it. The Buccaneers have played, mostly, despondent football in 2022 and they have shown us who they are. Even if the game is close initially, you know better, don’t fall for it. The game will be close enough to make you think about getting your hopes up, but victory will never actually be within Tampa Bay’s grasp. Don’t be the fan who falls for the feint uptick in effort Tampa will show early on. Baltimore, even in a disappointing year for the Ravens, is the better team. Official prediction, the Buccaneers will score less than 20 points in a third consecutive week, for the first time in the Tom Brady era.

Chris Weingarten: Dark wings, dark night

The Buccaneer defense cannot stop the run, cannot pressure the quarterback with the front four, and doesn’t seem interested in hustling to the ball to try and force turnovers. The one player that has shown up week in and week out, Antoine Winfield Jr., will miss Thursday’s game with a concussion. Baltimore will control the line of scrimmage, time of possession, and Lamar Jackson will show his MVP form, accounting for 250 total yards and three touchdowns.

Week 8 Staff Picks