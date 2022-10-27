Buccaneers vs. Ravens: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 8:15 PM ET

TV Prime Video: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Jason McCourty

Baltimore SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 83 or 225 and the SXM App

National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 290 yards last week. Has 4,779 pass yards (298.7 per game) & 39 TDs (35 pass, 4 rush) vs. 9 INTs for 103.9 rating on Thursday. Aims for his 3rd in row on Thursday with 295+ pass yards & 2+ TD passes. Has 99,511 career pass yards, incl. playoffs & can become 1st player ever with 100,000 career pass yards.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE aims for his 3rd in row at home with TD & 11th in row at home with 50+ scrimmage yards. Had rush TD in his only career game vs. Bal. (9/24/17 w/ Jax.). Ranks 3rd among RBs in catches (34) & rec. yards (239) in 2022.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 9 catches for 96 yards last week. Has 13 rec. TDs in his past 9 at home. Aims for his 4th in row at home with 80+ rec. yards. Had 121 rec. yards in last meeting.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 7 receptions last week. Aims for his 5th in row overall & 8th in row at home with 6+ catches. Has 8+ catches, 100+ rec. yards & TD catch in 2 of his past 3 on Thursday.

• WR JULIO JONES has 100+ rec. yards in 5 of his 10 career games on Thursday.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led team with 7 tackles last week. Aims for his 7th in row at home with 5+ tackles. Had 12 tackles, 2 sacks & FR in last meeting.

• LB DEVIN WHITE aims for his 8th in row with 5+ tackles. Has TFL in 5 of his past 6 at home & aims for his 3rd in row at home with TFL.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT has 6 sacks & 7 TFL in his past 5 on Thursday.

• DT VITA VEA had sack last week. Has 0.5+ sacks in 2 of his past 3 on Thursday. Had career-high 9 tackles in last meeting.

• S MIKE EDWARDS has 13+ tackles & TFL in 2 of his 3 home games this season.

Ravens Notes

• QB LAMAR JACKSON had 179 total yards (120 pass, 59 rush) last week, his 6thstraight game with 50+ rush yards, 3rd-longest streak of career. Had 226 total yards (131 pass, 95 rush) & TD pass in last meeting. Has 3+ TD passes in 2 of 3 road games this season. Leads QBs with 510 rush yards in 2022 & joined Cam Newton as only QBs ever with 500+ rush yards in each of 1st 5 seasons. Needs 57 rush yards to surpass HOFer Steve Young (4,239) for 5th-most rush yards ever by QB.

• RB GUS EDWARDS rushed for 66 yards & 2 TDs in season debut last week. Rushed for 104 yards & TD in last meeting.

• RB KENYAN DRAKE has rush TD in 3 of his past 4 on Thursday.

• TE MARK ANDREWS aims for his 3rd in row on road with 85+ rec. yards & TD catch. Has rec. TD in each of 3 career Thursday games. Aims for his 5th in row in primetime with TD catch. Ranks 2nd among TEs in catches (39), rec. yards (455) & rec. TDs (5) in 2022.

• WR DEVIN DUVERNAY has TD catch in 2 of 3 road games this season.

• WR RASHOD BATEMAN aims for his 3rd in row on road with 55+ rec. yards.

• LB PATRICK QUEEN led team with season highs in tackles (11) & TFL (3) & had sack last week. Aims for 4th in row with 7+ tackles & 3rd in row with sack.

• LB JUSTIN HOUSTON had season-high 2 sacks & 1st FF of season in Week 7, his 21st-career game with 2+ sacks. Has sack in 3 of his 4 games this season. Had sack in his last game vs. TB (12/8/19 w/ Ind.). Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with TFL.

• LB JASON PIERRE-PAUL had 33 sacks, 14 PD & 8 FFs in 4 seasons with TB (2018-21).

• DE CALAIS CAMPBELL had sack & FF last week & aims for his 3rd in row with sack. Has 10 TFL & 6 sacks in his past 5 on Thursday.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Ravens lead all-time series, 4-2

STREAKS Ravens have won last 4

LAST GAME 12/16/18: Buccaneers 12 at Ravens 20

LAST GAME AT SITE 10/12/14: Ravens 48, Buccaneers 17

Week 8 Staff Picks

