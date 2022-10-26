Bucs Nation Podcast: Brady & Buccaneers under .500 with Baltimore coming to Tampa

After another disheartening loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Trey Downey and Len Martez are back to digest what happened this past Sunday in Carolina on a new edition of Downey and Martez.

Trey and Len begin the show with the start of the game and wide receiver Mike Evans dropping what would’ve been a 64-yard touchdown. The guys discuss how the game could’ve been different if Evans caught the pass and his post-game comments about how it changed the team’s confidence.

Trey then focuses on why he thinks this team could turn things around if the red-zone offense struggles are fixed while Len stated that would be great but the Buccaneers would still have issues because of their run defense. The conversation then turns to coaching and the guys discuss how much this team is missing former head coach Bruce Arians. Trey even poses the question on whether or not there is a scenario where Arians returns to the coaching staff in any kind of official capacity.

That question jumpstarts another topic and whether or not offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich makes it through the season. Trey laments that if the Bucs were to make that move it would have to come in the next few weeks. Trey closes the show by trying to be positive and asking if the Bucs are still the favorites to win the NFC South.

