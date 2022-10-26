Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 8 matchup against the Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slightly spiraling after their loss to the Carolina Panthers. The team lost yet another matchup that should have been a win and now find themselves at a crossroads in a game against the Ravens that could decide the fate of their season. The ravens are a team that is contending for a Super Bowl this season and is not a great matchup for the Bucs given their struggles throughout the season with rushing defense against the Ravens potent rushing attack with Lamar Jackson at the helm.

With that being said, let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs week eight matchup.

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

Lavonte David will play a huge part in helping ensure the Bucs running defense has a chance against the Ravens on Thursday. The teams all-pro linebacker has been amazing since the start of his career and has been a big time player for the Bucs for over a decade.

The Bucs will need to David to make some big time plays as he will be competing with Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability throughout the entirety of the matchup. Add in the fact that the Ravens have a very deep depth at running back and David will certainly have his work cut out for him regarding his responsibilities with playing well against the Ravens.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think David is X-Factor for the Bucs in week 8?