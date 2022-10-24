Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Initial Week 8 Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a quick turnaround following Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs not only experienced a loss on the scoreboard, but there were plenty of players that left that contest with injuries. And due to a short week, many players didn’t participate in Monday’s practice session.

Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., who left Sunday’s contest due to a concussion, was not participating at practice and shouldn’t be expected to play. Other notable Buccaneers on the list were wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage, Jr., offensive linemen Luke Goedeke and Shaq Mason, and also tight ends Ko Kieft and Cameron Brate.

Cornerbacks Sean Murpny-Bunting and Carlton Davis III are still battling through their injuries. There are lots of uncertainties heading into Thursday’s game against the Ravens in the secondary and head coach Todd Bowles was asked primarily about his veteran corner’s status.

“We’ve got to see what he does this week,” Bowles said of Davis. “He came out Friday and did some things and didn’t feel well, so that kind of set him back. We just want to see how far he is this week.”

As for the Ravens, they too have some injuries to get through but like the Bucs many were given the day today after playing Sunday.

You can view the entire injury report below;