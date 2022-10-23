NFL Week 8 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Ravens

Coming off of a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 8 matchup against Baltimore Ravens.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 1-5-point favorite.

Point spread: Bucs -1.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bucs -115, Ravens -105

The Ravens improved to 4-3 following their win Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. While their record doesn’t show much, Baltimore has been competitive even in their losses which have been within a score.

For the Bucs, the same can’t be said. Tampa Bay dropped to 3-4 following their loss to the now 2-5 Carolina Panthers 21-3. This season, Tampa Bay has faced many questions and backlash regarding their offensive struggles. There are no phases of the Buccaneers offense working on all cylinders right now, and quarterback Tom Brady is part of that. But we’ll see if they can turn things around this week.

The game between the Bucs and Ravens is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET Thursday night from Raymond James Stadium.