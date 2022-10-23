Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers inactives

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a depleted secondary as they look to go to 4-3 on the season and 3-0 in the division.

Cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and Carlton Davis (hip) will both be out today while safety Logan Ryan is out after having surgery. If there was a week to lose two of your three starting corners and an impact safety, it should probably be this one.

The Panthers are dead last in offense and 28th in scoring. They’ll roll with backup quarterback P.J. Walker as Baker Mayfield is dealing with an injury. They also just traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals and running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

In the absence of Davis and Murphy-Bunting, rookie corner Zyon McCollum should see significant playing time for the first time this season while fellow corner Jamel Dean will be tasked with containing Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Bucs will also be without wide receiver Julio Jones yet again. It appears the approach for Jones is to let him heal up as much as possible during the upcoming stretch so that he’s ready to contribute late in the season and into the playoffs.

After suffering a sprained neck in last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, tight end Cameron Brate will be out. That opens the door for emerging rookie tight end Cade Otton to get the majority of snaps - and targets - at the tight end position. Kyle Rudolph will be active for just the third time this season in Brate’s absence.

Here are the inactive players for the Bucs and Panthers ahead of their week seven matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

CB - Carlton Davis

CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting

DL - Akiem Hicks

QB - Kyle Trask

WR - Julio Jones

TE - Cam Brate

OL - Fred Johnson

QB - Baker Mayfield

CB - Jaycee Horn

LB - Chandler Wooten

DE - Henry Anderson

DT - Matt Ioannidis

The Bucs and Panthers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET in Bank of America Stadium this Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake on the call.