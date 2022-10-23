Buccaneers at Panthers: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 1:00 PM ET

TV FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 134 or 384 and the SXM App

Carolina SiriusXM 83 or 226 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY completed 29 of 37 atts. (78.4 pct.) for 326 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 130.4 rating in last meeting. Has 5 TDs (4 pass, 1 rush) vs. 0 INTs for 111.6 rating in his past 2 starts at Car. & aims for his 3rd in row at Car. with 95+ rating. Is 10-4 with 4,127 pass yards (294.8 per game) & 31 TD passes vs. NFC South since 2020.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 6 catches, 101 scrimmage yards (63 rush, 38 rec.) & career-high 3rd rec. TD of season last week. Can become 1st RB since 2016 (David Johnson) with 5+ catches & rec. TD in 4 straight games. Ranks 3rd among RBs in 2022 in catches (32) & rec. yards (232). Has 283 scrimmage yards (94.3 per game) & 3 rush TDs in 3 career games vs. Car.

• WR MIKE EVANS has 60+ rec. yards in 5 of his past 6. Had 89 rec. yards & 2 rec. TDs in last meeting. Aims for his 4th in row vs. Car. with TD catch & 5th in row vs. Car. with 6+ catches & 75+ rec. yards.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN led team with 6 catches for 95 yards last week. Has 6+ catches in 6 of his past 7 & aims for his 4th in row with 6+ catches & 50+ rec. yards. Has 465 rec. yards (116.3 per game) & 2 rec. TDs in his past 4 vs. Car.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led team with 13 tackles & had TFL last week. Has 6+ tackles in 16 of his 18 career games vs. Car. Aims for his 16th in row on road with 5+ tackles.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 8 tackles & PD in Week 6 & aims for his 4th in row on road in 2022 with 8+ tackles & PD. Has TFL in 4 of his past 5 vs. Car.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT aims for his 3rd in row vs. Car. with sack & 2 TFL.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD aims for his 3rd in row with sack & 2 TFL. Has sack in 2 of his 3 career games vs. Car. Aims for his 12th in row with 5+ tackles.

Panthers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD has TD pass in 3 of his 4 home starts in 2022. Passed for 215 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 104.4 rating in his only career start vs. TB (10/21/18 w/ Cle.).

• QB P.J. WALKER completed 10 of 16 atts. in 1st start of season last week.

• RB CHUBA HUBBARD had TD catch in last meeting.

• WR DJ MOORE has 50+ scrimmage yards in 6 of his past 7 at home & aims for his 3rd in row at home with 60+ scrimmage yards. Had 7 catches & 100 scrimmage yards (87 rec., 13 rush) in last meeting. Has 5+ catches in 5 of his past 6 vs. TB.

• DE BRIAN BURNS aims for his 3rd in row at home with sack.

• DT DERRICK BROWN had career-high 7 tackles & 0.5 sacks last week. Has 6 PD in his past 5 & aims for his 4th in row at home with PD.

• LB CORY LITTLETON led team with 10 tackles & had 0.5 sacks in Week 6.

• LB SHAQ THOMPSON had 2 TFL & 2 PD last week. Aims for his 4th in row at home vs. TB with 7+ tackles & TFL.

• CB DONTE JACKSON had INT-TD last week, his 13th-career INT & 1st-career TD.

• DB MYLES HARTSFIELD had 12 tackles & sack in last meeting.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Panthers lead all-time series, 24-19

STREAKS Buccaneers have won past 4

LAST GAME 1/9/22: Panthers 17 at Buccaneers 41

LAST GAME AT SITE 12/26/21: Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6

