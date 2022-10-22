Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 7 matchup against the Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had themselves a very tough loss last week vs the Steelers. In a game that was very winnable, the Bucs fell short in a massive way and find themselves with a 3-3 record after losing last week. Things should be even easier than last week, however, as the Bucs face a Carolina Panthers team who is without their starting RB (Christian McCaffery trade), their starting and backup QB’s (Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold out with Injury), as well as their original head coach (Matt Rhule fired). Because of this, the Bucs NEED to win this matchup and someone is going to need to step up for them to get that much-needed win.

With that being said, let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs week seven matchup.

Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean

Jamel Dean is your new number-one corner going into this Buccaneers matchup in week seven. Both Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting are ruled out for the contest, meaning that Dean is the most experience starting corner by far on this roster with rookie Zyon McCollum and vet Dee Delaney expecting to get more playing time as well.

Because of this lack of starting experience, Dean will have to step up in a huge way on Sunday which is thankfully something he has been able to do in the past. Dean has a fantastic blend of speed, length, and ball skills that make him the corner with the most potential on this team if he is able to put it all together for a stretch of time. While Dean has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play throughout the first couple of years of his career, he’s also had some incredible stretches where is able to showcase his potential and the skills that he has at his disposal. Dean will have to have one of those games this Sunday if the Bucs look to slow down the Carolina Panthers with their depleted secondary.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think White is X-Factor for the Bucs in week 7?