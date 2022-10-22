SB Nation Reacts: There’s almost no confidence in the Buccaneers right now

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Well, things could be worse.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Charlotte this weekend to take on the Carolina Panthers. And following last week’s loss to the Steelers, fans are not liking the direction the team is heading.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there was huge dip in confidence from the fan base and rightfully so.

That’s right. Only 11-percent of Bucs fans are confident the team is heading in the right direction. This is a major drop after getting up to 72-percent last week following the previous drop to 48-percent.

Things aren’t looking so great.

So what gives? Many point to offensive problems being the reason for the team’s struggles. Because of that, we asked fans what the reason for those offensive struggles could be and the majority feel it is due to play calling.

Tampa Bay has an opportunity to turn all of that around Sunday against the Panthers. If they don’t, there may be no confidence in the team left at all.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.