Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Week 7: Final Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially ruled out four players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss his second game in the last three weeks with a neck injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will miss his second game in a row with a quad injury. Receiver Julio Jones (knee) and Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) continue to be sidelined as they deal with injuries that have made them miss the majority of the season.

Defensive backs Carlton Davis (hip) and Mike Edwards (elbow) are both listed as questionable but have participated in practice at some points during the week. Edwards is most likely going to play, which is important, as he has been one of the Bucs most reliable players this season. Guard Shaq Mason (ankle) is also listed as questionable but did practice on Thursday and Friday.

The Carolina Panthers have not yet officially ruled out any player on their roster. Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (neck) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) are both listed as doubtful. Ioannidis did not practice on Thursday, or Friday, so his chances of playing are very slim at this point. Center Pat Elflein (hip) did not practice all week but is listed as questionable for Sunday. Also, offensive tackle Taylor Moton (knee) did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for a 1PM ET kickoff and will be broadcast on FOX.