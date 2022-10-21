Bucs Stock Watch: Who’s up, who’s down for Week 7

We are starting a brand new series this season which will take a look at a few players from the past week and analyze if they are trending in the right direction or not.

After the Buccaneers disappointing loss against Pittsburgh, there are a lot of players’ stocks who are down, but let’s not beat up on them too bad.

Stock Up

WR Chris Godwin

Godwin has continued to look like his old self and that is a great sign for a struggling Bucs offense. There are not many players on the offensive side of the ball that have been trending up recently, but Godwin is an exception. Hopefully he can continue to be productive for an offense that really needs it right now.

S Antoine Winfield Jr

Winfield has been quiet at times this season and while he was not perfect in Pittsburgh, he has made enough plays to be considered trending in the right direction. Winfield’s blitzing ability has really been effective this season and while his play in coverage could be better, he has still been one of the better players on the entire defense this season.

Stock Down

G Luke Goedeke

This is a pretty obvious name for this list and unfortunately for the rookie guard, it does not get easier coming up with matchups against the Ravens and Rams on the horizon. Goedeke has been over matched early into his NFL career and it seems each week is getting worse. He had a decent start to his rookie campaign with games against the Cowboys and Saints. After being beat consistently by Grady Jarrett against Atlanta, he played an even worse game against Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward. Goedeke’s potential for the future still could be bright, but it does not seem like it is going to happen for him right now.

LB Devin White

White is another play that has been trending down since week one in Dallas. After making splash plays and completing tackles in Dallas, White has reverted back to his old ways as of late and his performance in Pittsburgh was a real tipping point. Not only did he have a brutal roughing the passer on third down which extended the drive, he also blew the coverage against Najee Harris which led to the opening touchdown. White has been struggling for a few games now, but Pittsburgh might have been his worst. Let’s hope he can bounce back in games coming up that the Bucs need him to play well in.

Look, there could have probably been two or three more players in the stock down category, but we are going to limit it to two for now. Tampa Bay needs to play better, that is simple but it is also easier said than done. A lot of their issues right now are self-inflicted and that can sometimes be difficult to fix quickly. After losing three of their last four, hopefully the Bucs can bounce back in Carolina.