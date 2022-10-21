Buccaneers at Panthers: Predictions and staff picks for Week 7

The Buccaneers are 3-3 heading into Week 7 following a disappointing loss in Pittsburgh last week. Tampa Bay travels to Carolina this week to take on the Panthers.

Tampa Bay is currently an 13-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook as the visiting team. Our staff weighs in with their predictions and Week 7 picks below.

Predictions

Gil Arcia: Young Bucs carry the offense

Watching the Buccaneers offense is like watching paint dry. They are literally taking forever to finally piece together a complete game with offensive production. Luckily for them, they have young blood that’ll spark their productivity. Running back Rachaad White has been getting more and more playing time which will result in him getting into the end zone this week. Tight end Cade Otton has also been seeing some action as well and came close to a touchdown reception last week. He’ll be able to haul one in Sunday. Scores from White and Otton will be inspire the rest to show up and score touchdowns rather than settle for field goals.

James Yarcho: Spread The Love

While I don’t think this is the week that the offense goes off and looks more like the 2020 or 2021 team, I do think the passing game finally starts to look a little more like what most believed it would heading into the season. Brady has his most efficient game of the season, completing over 75% of his passes and adds three touchdown passes to three different players - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Cade Otton - with no turnovers in the win against the Panthers.

Evan Wanish: Godwin Finds The Endzone

Ever since returning from his week one injury, Chris Godwin has been a huge part of the Bucs offense and almost had over 100 yards receiving last week. Something Godwin has not done yet is score a touchdown. I believe this is the week Godwin gets a score, his first since last November.

Mike Kiwak: Dog Walking Walker

Look, P.J. Walker has worked hard to carve out a role in this league, I don’t want to drag him or anything. That said, he was in the XFL and a third-stringer for a reason. He’s played 11 total games played and own a dreadful 2:8 TD-INT ratio, so a frustrated Buccaneers defense coming off an embarrassing performance should tee off on the Panthers — especially that they now have only two legitimate weapons in D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey. I predict the Bucs force FOUR Walker turnovers and hold him under 125 yards passing in a sorely needed rebound game.

Will Walsh: This is the week!

Tampa has a slow pitch lob coming right down the plate and they’re going to knock it out of the park. The Carolina Panthers are a ONE. WIN. TEAM. The Bucs haven’t looked like the prize winning fighter that most fans expected them to be this season but I expect a knockout in this one. Tampa Bay scores 24 while holding Carolina’s offense to under 200 total yards.

Chris Weingarten: Improvement is mandatory, or else

The Buccaneers have had injury issues on offense since day two of training camp. It’s disheartening to see them struggle, but one can understand why they are. The defense, on the other hand, has absolutely no reason to be underperforming. Blown assignments, lack of intensity, and zero sense of urgency are signs that a team is tuning out from its coaching staff. I expect the defense, as a whole, to play with a renewed sense of excitement this week. I’m calling on the $68.5 million dollar man, Shaq Barrett, to have two sacks and five quarterback hits. If he does not show up this Sunday, then it's time for major changes.

Week 7 Staff Picks