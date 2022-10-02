 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buccaneers expected to get key players back vs Chiefs

Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones as well as left tackle Donovan Smith all expected to return for the Bucs in week four

By James Yarcho
NFL: SEP 18 Buccaneers at Saints Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers will likely have their top three receivers on the field together for the first time since opening week against the Dallas Cowboys. Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) are both expected to play tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On top of that, the protection for quarterback Tom Brady is going to be better as left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) is also expected to return;

With Russell Gage coming off of a twelve reception performance against the Green Bay Packers, the offense should be more like what Buccaneers fans are accustomed to over the last few seasons. However, it’s safe to assume that both Godwin and Jones will be on snap counts throughout the game.

The return of Mike Evans is another big coup for the Bucs this week as his production was sorely missed in the loss to the Packers.

The Bucs offense has scored just three touchdowns through three weeks and are preparing to face a defense allowing 21.7 points per game - 17th in the NFL. The Bucs are also looking for their first 100 yard performance by a wide receiver this season.

It’s a perfect time for the Bucs offense to get closer to being complete as they need to get back in the win column ahead of a stretch of games - four of their next six opponents currently sit below .500 - that could help separate them from the rest of the pack within the division and conference.

