Buccaneers vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 125.8 rating in SB LV vs. KC. Passed for 345 yards & 3 TDs in last home meeting in reg. season (11/29/20). Has 46 TDs (45 pass, 1 rush) vs. 14 INTs for 99.1 rating in 17 home starts with TB, tied-most TD passes by QB at home since 2020.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE aims for his 4th in row with 70+ scrimmage yards. Had 135 scrimmage yards (89 rush, 46 rec.) & rush TD in SB LV vs. KC. Aims for his 10th in row at home with 50+ scrimmage yards.

• WR MIKE EVANS has 5+ catches & 70+ rec. yards in 6 of his past 7 at home & has 11 rec. TDs in his past 7 home games. Had 2 rec. TDs in last home meeting in reg. season (11/29/20). Since 2014, ranks tied-1st in TD catches (76).

• WR CHRIS GODWIN aims for his 6th in row at home with 6+ catches. Had 8 catches for 97 yards in last home meeting in reg. season (11/29/20).

• WR JULIO JONES has 6+ catches & 100+ rec. yards in 2 of his 3 career games vs. KC.

• WR RUSSELL GAGE led team with career-high 12 catches for 87 yards & his 1st rec. TD of season last week, his 10th-career TD catch.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID aims for his 11th in row with 6+ tackles. Aims for his 3rd in row at home vs. KC in reg. season with 8+ tackles.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 12 tackles, 2 TFL & INT in SB LV vs. KC & aims for his 3rd in row, incl. playoffs, vs. KC with 12+ tackles.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT aims for his 3rd in row, incl. playoffs, vs. KC with sack.

• S MIKE EDWARDS led team with career-high 13 tackles in Week 3.

• S LOGAN RYAN had 19th-career INT & 14th-career FF in Week 3.

Chiefs Notes

• QB PATRICK MAHOMES has 1,973 pass yards (328.8 per game) & 20 TDs (19 pass, 1 rush) vs. 4 INTs for 114.4 rating in 6 career road starts on SNF. Aims for his 7th in row on road on SNF with 2+ TDs & 100+ rating. Has 1,967 pass yards (378.2 per game) & 18 TDs vs. 2 INTs for 111.9 rating in his past 6 on road. Completed 37 of 49 atts. (75.5 pct.) for 462 yards & 3 TDs vs. 124.7 rating in last reg. season meeting.

• RB CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE had rush TD in Week 3. Has 4 TDs (3 rec., 1 rush) in his past 4 on road & has 50+ scrimmage yards in 3 of his past 4 road games.

• TE TRAVIS KELCE had 59th-career rec. TD last week. Has rec. TD in 3 of his past 4 on road on SNF. Aims for his 4th in row on road on SNF with 100+ rec. yards. Has 6 rec. TDs in his past 5 on road & aims for his 6th in row on road with TD catch. Had 10 catches for 133 yards in last meeting (SB LV). Aims for his 4th in row vs. TB, incl. playoffs, with 7+ catches & 80+ rec. yards. Has 9,236 rec. yards & can surpass Rob Gronkowski (9,286) for 5th-most by TE in NFL history.

• WR JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER led team with 89 rec. yards in Week 3. Had 9 catches for 116 yards in his only career game vs. TB (9/24/18 w/ Pit.).

• DE FRANK CLARK had 1st sack of season last week. Has 2+ TFL in 2 of his 3 career games vs. TB, incl. postseason.

• DE CARLOS DUNLAP had sack & FF last week. Has 7 sacks in his past 4 on road & aims for his 5th in row on road with sack. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with 3+ TFL.

• LB NICK BOLTON had 1st 2 career sacks in Week 3. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with TFL.

• CB L’JARIUS SNEED had 5th-career sack, 2nd-career FF & 2nd-career FR in Week 3.

• S JUSTIN REID had FR & INT in his only career game vs. TB (12/21/19 w/ Hou.).

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Buccaneers lead all-time series, 7-6

STREAKS Buccaneers have won 5 of last 6

LAST GAME 11/29/20: Chiefs 27 at Buccaneers 24

LAST GAME AT SITE 11/29/20

