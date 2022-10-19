Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Initial Week 7 Injury Report

The Buccaneers are still far from full strength but they seem to be somewhat on the mend - and for the first time in quite a while, they have a shorter injury report than their opponent. Safety Mike Edwards was back on the practice field after missing last week with an elbow injury. Sporting a brace on each arm, Edwards was a full participant on Wednesday.

Sean Murphy-Bunting once again did not participate due to a quad injury, nor did Julio Jones (knee) or Akiem hicks (foot). A surprise addition to the “did not participate club” was guard Shaq Mason who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Mason’s injury is significant and should be monitored throughout the week. For an offensive line that’s already struggling, losing their starting right guard will cause even more problems up front for the underachieving Bucs offense both in terms of protecting Tom Brady as well as opening up lanes for Leonard Fournette.

Cameron Brate, of course, did not practice due to the neck injury suffered on Sunday against the Steelers. Brate will likely miss a few weeks with the neck injury that followed his concussion suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago.

Limited on Wednesday were cornerback Carlton Davis (hip) and defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) while Edwards was the only full participant listed on the injury report.

For the Carolina Panthers, players that did not participate in practice were running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle), cornerbacks C.J. Henderson (concussion) and Donte Jackson (ankle), and center Pat Elflein. Limited participants were defensive end Henry Anderson (elbow), safety Sean Chandler (hamstring), cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (neck), linebackers Corey Littleton (groin) and Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring).

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks has already announced quarterback P.J. Walker as the starter this week, so don’t expect Baker Mayfield to return from his absence this week. If he does, it will be similar to the New Orleans Saints last week where Jameis Winston - who is working his way back from injury - backed up Andy Dalton.

The Bucs and Panthers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET in Bank of America Stadium this Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake on the call.

You can view the entire injury report below;

