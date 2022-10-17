Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 20-18 loss to the Steelers

- Leonard Fournette led the team with 101 scrimmage yards, accumulating 63 yards on the ground and 38 through the air. It marked Fournette’s second consecutive game with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage and his third overall this season.

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games, Fournette leads all running backs with 232 receiving yards this season. He also ranks first in receptions by a running back and tied for first in receiving touchdowns.

RECEIVING YARDS LEADERS – 2022 RUNNING BACKS

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Rec. Yards

1. Leonard Fournette (TB) 232

2. Christian McCaffrey (CAR) 224

3. Breece Hall (NYJ) 218

4. Austin Ekeler (LAC) 214

5. J.D. McKissic (WAS) 159

RECEPTION LEADERS – 2022 RUNNING BACKS

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Receptions

1. Leonard Fournette (TB) 32

2. Austin Ekeler (LAC) 31

3. Christian McCaffrey (CAR) 30

4t. J.D. McKissic (WAS) 24

4t. Joe Mixon (CIN) 24

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – 2022 RUNNING BACKS

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Rec. TD

1t. Leonard Fournette (TB) 3

1t. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) 3

1t. Dontrell Hilliard (TEN) 3

4t. Austin Ekeler (LAC) 2

4t. Najee Harris (PIT) 2

4t. Zander Horvath (LAC) 2

- Tom Brady completed 25-of-40 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown. Dating back to the 2021 season, Brady has thrown a touchdown pass in each of his last nine regular season games. Brady’s streak of nine consecutive games with a touchdown pass is the second-longest active streak in the NFL, trailing only Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

- Chris Godwin led the team in receiving, hauling in six receptions for 95 yards.

- On the defensive side of the ball, Lavonte David led the team with a season-high 13 tackles, including one for loss. It marked the 41st time in which David has tallied 10-or-more tackles in a game. His 41-such games are the third-most since he entered the league in 2012.

MOST GAMES WITH 10-OR-MORE TACKLES – SINCE 2012

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Games

1. Bobby Wagner (LAR) 67

2. Luke Kuechly 50

3. Lavonte David (TB) 41

- Antoine Winfield Jr. recorded his third sack of the season, bringing his career total to 8.0. His 3.0 sacks in 2022 are tied for the most by a defensive back this season.

SACK LEADERS – 2022 DEFENSIVE BACKS

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Sacks

1t. Antoine Winfield Jr. (TB) 3.0

1t. L’Jarius Sneed (KC) 3.0

3t. Brandon Jones (MIA) 2.0

3t. Jaquan Brisker (CHI) 2.0

5t. J.T. Gray (NO) 1.5

5t. Jevon Holland (MIA) 1.5

- Winfield Jr. led the team with two tackles for loss on Sunday, giving him four on the season. His four tackles for loss rank second among all NFL defensive backs this season, and match his most in any season of his career.

TACKLE FOR LOSS LEADERS – 2022 DEFENSIVE BACKS

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Sacks

1. Talanoa Hufanga (SF) 5

2. Antoine Winfield Jr. (TB) 4

3. Many Players Tied 3

- As a team, the Buccaneers defense ranks second in the NFL with 21.0 sacks through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

TEAM SACK LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Sacks

1. San Francisco 49ers 23.0

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21.0

3. Dallas Cowboys 20.0

4. Washington Commanders 19.0

5. Denver Broncos 17.0

- Carlton Davis III recorded his fourth pass defensed of the season, giving him 52 since the 2019 season – tied for the most in the NFL during that span.

PASSES DEFENSED LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) PD

1t. Carlton Davis III (TB) 52

1t. James Bradberry (PHI) 52

3. J.C. Jackson (LAC) 48

4. Marshon Lattimore (NO) 46

5. Denzel Ward (CLE) 45

- Ryan Succop went 4-of-4 on field goal attempts in the game, converting on attempts of 24, 27, 30 and 54 yards. He ranks tied for first in the NFL in field goals made this season. He has 18 career games with four-or-more field goals made.

FIELD GOALS MADE LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) FGM

1t. Ryan Succop (TB) 15

1t. Daniel Carlson (LV) 15

3. Brett Maher (DAL) 13

4t. Graham Gano (NYG) 12

4t. Eddy Pineiro (CAR) 12

- Since joining Tampa Bay in 2020, Succop ranks second in the NFL among kickers with 320 points scored.

NFL KICKING POINTS LEADERS – SINCE 2020

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Team) Points

1. Daniel Carlson (LV) 347

2. Ryan Succop (TB) 320

3. Tyler Bass (BUF) 318

4. Justin Tucker (BAL) 317

5. Greg Zuerlein (NYJ) 309