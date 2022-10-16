NFL Week 7 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Panthers

Coming off of a 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, oddsmakers have set the opening line for the Buccaneers Week 7 matchup against NFC South opponent Carolina Panthers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 10-point favorite.

Point spread: Bucs -10

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -460, Panthers +370

The Steelers dropped to 1-5 Sunday. Losers of their last three, Carolina recently made the decision to fire now former head coach Matt Ruhle. Carolina’s dismal play in 2022 despite the offseason acquisition of quarterback Baker Mayfield proves that there is more than the quarterback position that is wrong with the Panthers.

For the Bucs, they too have things going wrong with them. Regardless of their 3-3 record Tampa Bay could easily have the same record as this week’s opponent. Their offensive woes have continued to plague the team and with the lack of production from the offense this team will soon find themselves trying to fight their way out of the bottom of the division if that goes on.

The game between the Bucs and Panthers is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET next Sunday from Bank of America Stadium.