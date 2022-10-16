Buccaneers Week 6 Top Performers at Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the worst losses of the Tom Brady era left little room for optimism as the Buccaneers offense looked like a car crash in slow motion from start to finish.

A 20-18 loss to the previously free-falling Pittsburgh Steelers leaves Tampa at a critical junction point in their season where decisions need to be made on the coaching staff and the roster.

That abomination of a game hardly deserves any shout outs, but it’s my job so here we go.

Offensive Top Performer: WR Chris Godwin

Godwin caught six balls for 95 yards, and it could’ve been more if Tom Brady was on his A game. “OneFo” is clearly back from his injuries, so that’s good I guess.

Leonard Fournette notched 28 touches for 101 total yards and the team’s only score, so that deserves some praise despite him being utterly useless on first down game after game. That’s more because of his incompetent offensive coordinator though.

Defensive Top Performer: DB Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield is the only consistently elite player on this defense from week to week. He played well as nickel all day and got 5 tackles and a sack, the latter giving him three for the season.

Lavonte David totaled 12 tackles and seemed to be the only one in the front seven consistently engaged. He also had to pick up the slack for his lackluster running mate Devin White.

Dee Delaney got pushed into starting free safety duty because of Mike Edwards’s injury and he honestly fared as well one could hope. He made 5 total tackles, including a huge one for loss when the defense was (unsuccessfully) trying to get the ball back at the end of the game.

Special Teams Top Performer: K Ryan Succop

He made his longest field goal (54 yards) since 2018 and longest since becoming a Buc. After his four-score game, Succop is tied for the league lead in field goals made through 6 weeks, which is tragic but at least he’s doing his job.

Jamel Dean also somehow saved a kick return for a touchdown by sprinting like a demon, so we do need to acknowledge that.