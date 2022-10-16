Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 6 Inactives

Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with injuries throughout their secondary and will be short handed in that department during their week six matchup. The Buccaneers will be without safety Logan Ryan and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Murphy-Bunting stepped in each of the last two weeks when cornerback Carlton Davis left against the Chiefs and the Falcons with a hip injury. Now, that safety net isn’t there for the Bucs should Davis be forced to leave the game again.

They’re also dealing with an injury to safety Mike Edwards, who will not play today. As a result, the Bucs called up practice squad members Anthony Chesley and Nolan Turner ahead of today’s game. This will be another opportunity for rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum to see the field and get meaningful snaps as the Bucs still have to contend with the receiving trio of Dionte Johnson, George Pickens, and Chase Claypool.

A late add to the injury report was outside linebacker Shaq Barrett who was listed on Saturday with an illness. It appears, however, that Barrett is good to go and will play against the Steelers.

For the Steelers, they will be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick - who is dealing with a knee injury - as well as cornerbacks Cameron Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), and Levi Wallace (concussion). That should open things up for Tom Brady and the offense, who will be without Julio Jones once again.

The Steelers are also dealing with the absence of tight end Pat Freiermuth, who is out with a concussion, as well as defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal who has a knee injury.

Here are the inactive players for the Buccaneers and Steelers ahead of their week six matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

WR - Julio Jones

S - Logan Ryan

CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting

QB - Kyle Trask

DT - Akiem Hicks

S - Mike Edwards

TE - Kyle Rudolph

Pittsburgh Steelers:

S - Minkah Fitzpatrick

TE - Pat Freiermuth

CB - Ahkello Witherspoon

CB - Levi Wallace

CB - Cameron Sutton

QB - Mason Rudolph

G - Kendrick Green

The Buccaneers and Steelers are set to kick off inside Acrisure Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call.