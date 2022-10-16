Buccaneers vs. Steelers: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 1:00 PM ET TV FOX: Brandin Gaudin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 133 or 383 and the SXM App

Pittsburgh SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 351 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 92.7 rating last week. Has 56 career games with 350+ pass yards, 2nd-most all-time, & aims for his 3rd in row with 350+ pass yards. Has 3,744 pass yards (312 per game) & 30 TDs (29 pass, 1 rush) vs. 5 INTs for 111.1 rating in 12 career reg. season starts vs. Pit. Passed for 341 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 124.9 rating in his last start vs. Pit. (9/8/19 w/ NE). •

RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had career-high 10 catches & season-high 139 scrimmage yards (83 rec., 56 rush) with 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in Week 5, his 9th-career 2+ TD game. Has 444 scrimmage yards (148 per game) & 6 rush TDs in 3 career games vs. Pit., incl. playoffs. Aims for his 4th in row vs. Pit., incl. playoffs, with 115+ scrimmage yards & rush TD. Aims for his 6th in row on road with 70+ scrimmage yards.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 81 rec. yards last week. Had 6 catches for 137 yards & rec. TD in last meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Pit. with TD catch.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 6 catches in Week 5 & has 6+ catches in 5 of his past 6. Had 5 catches for 74 yards & TD catch in last meeting.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 9 tackles & 3 TFL in last meeting. Had 12 tackles, 4 TFL & FF in last road meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Pit. with 3+ TFL.

• LB DEVIN WHITE aims for his 3rd in row on road with sack & PD.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had sack in his last game vs. Pit. (11/25/18 w/ Den.). Aims for his 4th in row on road with TFL.

• S MIKE EDWARDS aims for his 3rd in row on road with PD.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. led team with 8 tackles & had 7th-career sack & 5th-career FF last week. Aims for his 7th in row on road with 6+ tackles.

Steelers Notes

• QB KENNY PICKETT completed 34 of 52 atts. (65.4 pct.) for 327 yards in 1st-career start last week, most pass yards and completions in single game ever by Pit. rookie. Can become 4th rookie QB ever with 300+ pass yards in each of 1st 2 career starts.

• RB NAJEE HARRIS has 369 scrimmage yards (123 per game) in his past 3 at home. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NFC with 100+ scrimmage yards. Has TD in 4 of 5 career games vs. NFC.

• RB JAYLEN WARREN (rookie) had season-high 63 scrimmage yards (39 rec., 24 rush) last week.

• WR DIONTAE JOHNSON has 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards in 4 games this season, tied-most in NFL. Has 5+ catches in 16 of his past 17. Has 70+ scrimmage yards in 7 of his past 8 vs. NFC.

• WR GEORGE PICKENS (rookie) aims for 3rd in row with 6+ catches & 80+ rec. yards.

• WR CHASE CLAYPOOL set season highs in catches (5) & rec. yards (50) last week.

• TE PAT FREIERMUTH has 5+ catches in 2 of his past 3 at home. Has rec. TD in 2 of his past 3 vs. NFC.

• S MINKAH FITZPATRICK has INT in each of 1st 2 home games this season. Aims for 4th in row at home with PD.

• CB LEVI WALLACE had season-high 2 PD & 1st INT of season in Week 5. Has PD in 2 of past 3. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NFC South with PD.

• LB MYLES JACK aims for his 6th in row with 6+ tackles.

• DT CAMERON HEYWARD had PD & 1st FF of season last week. Has 5+ tackles in 3 of past 4. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with TFL. Had 2 TFL & sack in last home meeting.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Steelers lead all-time series, 9-2

STREAKS Steelers have won 5 of last 6

LAST GAME 9/24/18: Steelers 30, at Buccaneers 27

LAST GAME AT SITE 9/28/14: Buccaneers 27, Steelers 24

Week 6 Staff Picks

