Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 6 matchup against the Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back on track with a win against the Atlanta Falcons and now have a 3-2 record and sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The offense continued to build momentum for themselves and the defense was back to their dominant ways shutting the falcons out through three-quarters of play. The team now has another matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers who are starting rookie QB Kenny Pickett after benching Mitchell Trubisky earlier in the season.

With that being said let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs week five matchup.

Buccaneers OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

As I said a moment ago the Bucs are going up against a rookie QB for the first time this season. Getting pressure on the young quarterback will be very important in terms of the defense being able to really establish control throughout the game and make the young signal caller uncomfortable and possibly make bad throwing decisions throughout the matchup.

This is where Joe Tryon-Shoyinka comes into play. Now you can say that every single member of the Bucs front seven is somewhat of an X-factor this week regarding pass rush, but I decided to dial in on JTS because of the season he has been having so far. Tryon-Shoyinka has looked very much improved in year two and has showcased a very nice blend of run-stopping ability, pass-rush ability, and overall athleticism in his play through five games. It’s because of this momentum that he has built for himself that I expect him to have a very good game in week six. The Steelers should focus more attention on the likes of Shaq Barrett and Vita Vea throughout the matchup which should give JTS plenty of opportunities to make an impact that very well can turn the tides of the game.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think White is X-Factor for the Bucs in week 6?