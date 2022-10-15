Bucs Nation Podcast: Pickett & Pittsburgh next up for the Buccaneers

Week 6 in the NFL is already upon us and that means it is time for your weekly dose of the Downey and Martez podcast. Trey and Len begin this week’s show by looking back at the 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Trey asks Len if the game ultimately being that close was worrisome. Len explains why the result itself wasn’t necessarily worrisome, but the Buccaneers struggles against the run and Devin White’s postgame comments raised some eyebrows. Trey then moves on to some positives and praises running back Leonard Fournette’s 10-catch performance and just how quickly rookie running back Rachaad White is developing into a more than competent pass blocker.

The conversation then shifts to the roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett that ended up having a big impact on the game. Trey and Len don’t spend too much time debating how egregious the call was because that was obvious. The guys dig into the reaction to the call and the fact that a lot of Bucs fans tried to justify it by pointing out pass interference not being called on Scotty Miller.

Trey and Len then shift gears to the action on the field in Week Six. The guys discuss the injuries that both teams are dealing with in the secondary and Trey tells you why he loves a certain bet you can place on the Bucs this weekend.

Before closing the show the guys look at the two marquee matchups in Week Six and Trey asks Len if there’s anything the league can do to fix Thursday Night Football.

