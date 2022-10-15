SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in the Buccaneers goes up

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Pittsburgh this weekend to take on the Steelers. And following last week’s win against the Falcons, fans feel a little bit better about their team.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there was a nice bump up in confidence ahead of the team’s game this week.

After only 48-percent of Bucs fans were confident in the team last week, 72-percent of them now feel better heading into this Week’s game against the Steelers. This is a decent bump considering things were looking rather grim for fans.

In an national poll conducted, the majority of NFL fans across the SB Nation realm picked the Bucs to win this week.

