Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Final injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers released their final injury reports on Friday for Sunday’s upcoming game in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. A total of nine players from both teams have been officially ruled out of the game.

The Buccaneers will be missing defensive lineman Akiem Hicks for the fourth straight game as he continues to battle a foot injury. Also missing from the defense on Sunday will be safety Logan Ryan (foot) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps.) Another defensive starter, Mike Edwards (elbow), will be a game time decision. Receiver Julio Jones (knee) is listed as doubtful, but most likely will not play as he has not practiced all week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ are dealing with a host of injuries as well heading into Sunday’s game. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), defensive end DeMarvin Leal (knee), and cornerbacks Cameron Sutton (hamstring), Levi Wallace (concussion), and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) are all out of the lineup on Sunday. Starting tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) has also been ruled out of the game.

The players that are still standing will be playing Sunday at 1PM ET in Pittsburgh with the game being broadcast on FOX.