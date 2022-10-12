Bucs sign two linebackers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed outside linebacker Genard Avery (No. 59) from the team’s practice squad to the active roster.

Avery (6-0, 250) was previously elevated from the practice squad for Tampa Bay’s Week 1 game vs. Dallas, playing 16 snaps on special teams. Over his career, Avery has appeared in 54 career games, making 17 starts, playing for the Cleveland Browns (2018-19), Philadelphia Eagles (2019-21) and Buccaneers (2022). He spent the 2022 offseason and training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to signing to the Buccaneers’ practice squad on August 31. Avery has totaled 96 career tackles (11 for loss), 24 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the league as a fifth-round selection (No. 150 overall) of the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Memphis product is a native of Grenada, Mississippi.

In addition, the team signed inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III to the team’s practice squad.

Gilbert III (6-0, 230) originally entered the league as a sixth-round selection (No. 207 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Steelers prior to being waived on August 19, 2022. In 28 career games played, Gilbert has recorded 21 special teams tackles and four defensive tackles. Previously, Gilbert played in every game of his four-year career at the University of Akron, earning first-team All-MAC twice. The Ocala, Florida, native will wear No. 57 for Tampa Bay.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)