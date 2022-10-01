Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season to the Greenbay Packers and now sit with a 2-1 record going into week four vs the Chiefs. While the defense has looked like one of the best units in the entirety of the NFL, the offense has certainly left a lot to be desired and it will be interesting to see if both trends continue going into a very tough matchup against a high-powered Kansas City Chiefs.

With that being said let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs Week 4 matchup.

Buccaneers LB Devin White

Devin White has been off to a fantastic start to his 2022 season and has showcased the skills and abilities that have made him one of the top linebackers in the NFL. White has looked great in run-stopping, pass coverage, and has regained form as a pass rusher thanks to the playcalling and coaching of Todd Bowles and his defensive staff.

Because of this, I feel Devin White is in line to have another big game against the Chiefs and it will certainly be needed by the Bucs defense if they want to keep up with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense in the upcoming matchup. White will have some level of responsibility for covering star TE Travis Kelce which can go a long way in helping the Bucs be able to get the win in week 4. Add in getting pressure on Patrick Mahomes and stopping the run game and White should be very busy yet again to finish out a tough stretch of games for the Bucs.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think White is X-Factor for the Bucs in week 4?