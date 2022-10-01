SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan confidence takes a big drop

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing their second consecutive home game Sunday night. As they get set to host the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights, things don’t seem so great throughout the fanbase.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there was a big dip in confidence ahead of the team’s second home game this week — an even bigger dip than last week.

After a drop in confidence for Week 3 of 85-percent, fans confidence dips to 69-percent for this week.

Tampa Bay continues their poor offensive output, so it appears fans lose confidence in the team as they continue their offensive struggles.

Nationally, fans also don’t think so highly of the team. This week, the majority of fans are picking the Chiefs to beat the Buccaneers.

It doesn’t end there.

In another poll, asking fans who they think the best team in the NFC is, most fans said the Philadelphia Eagles are. The Los Angeles Rams are second while the Bucs in a distant fourth.

The Tom Brady-led Bucs are quickly falling from grace in 2022, both in and out of Tampa Bay.

