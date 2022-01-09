NFL Wild Card Playoffs Schedule: Buccaneers to host Eagles on Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked up the second spot of the NFC Playoff Standings Sunday after their 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers with help from the San Francisco 49ers as they beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime. That means if the Bucs win during next week’s Wild Card round and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs they will then have a second playoff game at home.

Next week’s opponent will be the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup that was already slated to happen regardless of seeding. And if curious as to when that game may be, the NFL has released the schedule for the first round of the postseason.

The Buccaneers will be kicking off against the Eagles next Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET. The game will begin the journey through the playoffs for Tom Brady and the Bucs to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

Below is the rest of the schedule for Wild Card Weekend.

Saturday, January 15

AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 5 (Las Vegas/New England) at 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 (Los Angeles Chargers/New England) at 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, January 16

NFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Philadelphia at 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 San Francisco at 3 Dallas (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 7 (Las Vegas/Pittsburgh) at 2 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 17

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Arizona at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)