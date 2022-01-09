Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 41-17 win over the Panthers

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers set a new franchise record with their 13th win of the season, surpassing the 2002 Buccaneers for the most wins in a single season in team history while also setting the team record for the highest win percentage in a single season (.765). The team’s seven home wins in 2021 tied the 1999 Buccaneers for the most home wins in a season in franchise history.

- Tampa Bay earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs, matching the 1979 and 2002 Buccaneers for the highest playoff seed in team history.

- Including playoffs, Tampa Bay has scored 30-or-more points 22 times since the start of the 2020 season – the most-such games by any NFL team during that span. The Buccaneers are 22-0 over the past two seasons in games in which the team scores 30-or-more points.

- Buccaneers WR Mike Evans made six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the eighth consecutive season – the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin a career in NFL history. Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss is second with six such seasons to begin his career. The eight consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving also matched the third-longest streak overall of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at any point in a player’s career.

MOST CONSECUTIVE 1,000-YARD RECEIVING SEASONS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Seasons

1. Jerry Rice (Hall of Fame) 11

2. Tim Brown (Hall of Fame) 9

3t. Mike Evans 8

3t. Cris Carter (Hall of Fame) 8

3t. Marvin Harrison (Hall of Fame) 8

3t. Torry Holt 8

- Evans also broke his own franchise record for the most touchdown receptions in a single season (14) and total touchdowns in a single season (14).

MOST SINGLE-SEASON RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Mike Evans (2021) 14

2. Mike Evans (2020) 13

3t. Mike Evans (2016) 12

3t. Mike Evans (2014) 12

5. Mike Williams (2010) 11

MOST SINGLE-SEASON SCRIMMAGE TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Mike Evans (2021) 14

2t. Mike Evans (2020) 13

2t. James Wilder (1984) 13

4t. Mike Evans (2016) 12

4t. Mike Evans (2014) 12

4t. Doug Martin (2012) 12

- Evans now has 16 career multi-touchdown performances. His 16 multi-touchdown games are tied for the second-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2014 and are tied for the 16th-most in NFL history.

MOST MULTI-TOUCHDOWN GAMES RECEIVING – SINCE 2014

Rank Player (Team) Games

1. Antonio Brown (Free Agent) 17

2t. Mike Evans (TB) 16

2t. Davante Adams (GB) 16

4t. Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR) 12

4t. Tyreek Hill (KC) 12

4t. DeAndre Hopkins (ARI) 12

- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady completed 29-of-37 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns, earning a 130.4 passer rating. Brady joined Drew Brees as the only players in NFL history with 5,000-or-more passing yards in multiple seasons. He is also just one of five players in NFL history to record 5,000+ yards, 40+ touchdowns and a passer rating above 100.0 in NFL history. Three of the other four players won MVP in that season.

- Brady’s 5,316 passing yards in 2021 are the third-most in a single season in NFL history and also marked a new career high. Brady now has two of the top five seasons for passing yards in league history.

MOST SINGLE SEASON PASSING YARDS– NFL HISTORY

Rank Player (Team, Season) Yards

1. Peyton Manning (DEN, 2013) 5,477

2. Drew Brees (NO, 2011) 5,476

3. Tom Brady (TB, 2021) 5,316

4. Tom Brady (NE, 2011) 5,235

5. Drew Brees (NO, 2016) 5,208

6. Drew Brees (NO, 2012) 5,177

7. Drew Brees (NO, 2013) 5,162

8. Ben Roethlisberger (PIT, 2018) 5,129

9. Jameis Winston (TB, 2019) 5,109

10. Patrick Mahomes (KC, 2018) 5,097

- With his three touchdowns in today’s game, Brady surpassed Josh Freeman (80) for the second-most passing touchdowns in franchise history.

MOST CAREER PASSING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) TD

1. Jameis Winston (2015-19) 121

2. Tom Brady (2020-Present) 83

3. Josh Freeman (2009-13) 80

4. Vinny Testaverde (1987-92) 77

5. Doug Williams (1978-1982) 73

- Brady set new single season franchise records for both passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43), while posting the second-highest passer rating in team history.

MOST SINGLE SEASON PASSING YARDS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Yards

1. Tom Brady (2021) 5,316

2. Jameis Winston (2019) 5,109

3. Tom Brady (2020) 4,633

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 4,090

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 4,065

MOST SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Tom Brady (2021) 43

2. Tom Brady (2020) 40

3. Jameis Winston (2019) 33

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 28

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 27

HIGHEST SINGLE-SEASON PASSER RATING – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Rating

1. Tom Brady (2020) 102.2

2. Tom Brady (2021) 102.1

3. Ryan Fitzpatrick (2018) 100.4

4. Brian Griese (2004) 97.5

5. Josh Freeman (2010) 95.9

- Brady leads the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing completions and passing attempts through Sunday’s 4 p.m. games. Only Drew Brees (2008) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (2013) have led the league in all four categories since 1991.

NFL PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 4 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Yards

1. Tom Brady (TB) 5,316

2. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 4,886

3. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 4,839

4. Justin Herbert (LAC) 4,631

5. Derek Carr (LV) 4,618

NFL PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 4 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) TD

1. Tom Brady (TB) 43

2. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 41

3t. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 37

3t. Dak Prescott (DAL) 37

3t. Aaron Rodgers (GB) 37

NFL PASSING COMPLETIONS LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 4 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Comp.

1. Tom Brady (TB) 485

2. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 436

3. Dak Prescott (DAL) 410

4t. Josh Allen (BUF) 409

4t. Justin Herbert (LAC) 409

NFL PASSING ATTEMPTS LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 4 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Att.

1. Tom Brady (TB) 719

2. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 658

3. Josh Allen (BUF) 646

4. Justin Herbert (LAC) 608

5. Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) 605

- Brady’s 66 games with three-or-more touchdowns and zero interceptions are the most-such games in NFL history.

MOST GAMES WITH 3+ TOUCHDOWNS AND 0 INTERCEPTIONS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player (Team) Games

1. Tom Brady (TB) 66

2. Aaron Rodgers (GB) 62

3. Drew Brees (Retired) 56

4. Peyton Manning (Retired) 51

5. Brett Favre (Retired) 36

- Brady now has 108 career games with at least 300 passing yards – the second-most such games in NFL history.

MOST CAREER GAMES WITH AT LEAST 300 PASSING YARDS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Drew Brees 123

2. Tom Brady 108

3. Peyton Manning 93

4t. Philip Rivers 73

4t. Matt Ryan 73

- TE Rob Gronkowski contributed seven receptions for 137 yards. Sunday marked the 32nd game in which Gronkowski recorded 100-or-more receiving yards, surpassing Tony Gonzalez for the most-such games by a tight end in NFL history. Gronkowski has three 100-yard receiving games this season, tying Jimmie Giles (3 in 1985) for the most such games by a tight end in a single season in franchise history.

MOST 100-YARD RECEIVING GAMES BY A TIGHT END – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Rob Gronkowski 32

2. Tony Gonzalez 31

3. Travis Kelce 29

4. Kellen Winslow 24

5. Jackie Smith 22

MOST SINGLE GAME RECEIVING YARDS BY A TIGHT END – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Date, Opp.) Yards

1. Calvin Magee (12/7/86 vs. CHI) 143

2. Rob Gronkowski (1/9/22 vs. CAR) 137

3. Jimmie Giles (11/10/85 vs. RAMS) 134

4. Kellen Winslow (11/20/11 vs. GB) 132

5. Jimmie Giles (11/9/80 vs. PIT) 128

- The first touchdown of the game for Tampa Bay came on a one-yard pass from Brady to RB Le’Veon Bell, marking the first receiving touchdown of the season for Bell. It was the 90th different touchdown recipient for Brady – the most different touchdown targets for any quarterback in NFL history.

- WR Scotty Miller recorded the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career, taking a fourth quarter run 33 yards for a score. The 33-yarder was also the longest rush of Miller’s career.

- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn ran it in from two-yards out to score his second rushing touchdown of the season.

- OLB Anthony Nelson finished off a career-best year by bringing his season sack total to 5.0 and his career sack total to 6.0.

- S Antoine Winfield Jr. picked up his second sack of the season and pushed his career total to 5.0. He also scooped up the fourth fumble recovery of his NFL career on a fumble forced by DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

- Tampa Bay’s 47.0 sacks this season tied the 2019 Buccaneers for the third-most in a single season in team history, while the team’s 123 quarterback hits stand as the most by any Buccaneers team since the stat has been recorded in 2006.

MOST SACKS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Sacks

1. 2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 55.0

2. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48.0

3t. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47.0

3t. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47.0

5. 2004 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45.0

MOST QUARTERBACK HITS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY (SINCE QBH RECORDED IN 2006)

Rank Season QBH

1. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 123

2. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 115

3. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 114

4. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 90

5. 2015 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 82

- The Buccaneers scored 511 points this season, the most in a single season in team history. Tampa Bay’s 6,901 net yards, 5,229 passing yards and 404 first downs are each the most in a single season in Buccaneers history

MOST POINTS SCORED IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Points

1. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 511

2. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 492

3. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 458

4. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 396

5. 2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 389

MOST NET YARDS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Net Yards

1. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,901

2. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,648

3. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,366

4. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,145

5. 2015 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,014

MOST NET PASSING YARDS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Net Pass Yards

1. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5,229

2. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5,125

3. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4,845

4. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4,626

5. 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4,366

MOST FIRST DOWNS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season First Downs

1. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 404

2. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 388

3. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 364

4. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 353

5. 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 352