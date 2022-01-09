Coaching Carousel: Moves Being Made, Including a Decision from NFC South Team

Two games are in the books for the 2021 NFL Regular Season, and two coaches have been fired.

Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos has been fired according to Peter Schrager on FOX NFL, and both coaches in the Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings matchup are apparently entering their final games as head men for their squads as well.

Schrager stated neither Matt Nagy (Bears) or Mike Zimmer (Vikings) have been informed of this fact, but his sources tell him the decisions have already been made.

As coaching vacancies open following the close of business for NFL teams this league year, Bucs Nation has to keep an eye open to them as both coordinators Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich are expected to be targeted for interviews and potential job offers in the lead-up to the 2022 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already been rumored to be strongly interested in hiring one of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning coordinators away, and the Las Vegas Raiders have undoubtedly already had conversations on who they’d like to have as its next head coach.

“One team that there was a lot of gossip about this week that is actually going to be staying with their coach, is the Carolina Panthers,” Schrager said. “Matt Rhule will remain as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers...and he has already begun having input in who their next offensive coordinator hire is going to be...”

So coach Rhule will not be working his last game for the Panthers this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there will be one fewer team to potentially steal Bowles or Leftwich away from the franchise.

Big decisions and moves being made around the league, even as the Bucs themselves make similar moves to secure the future of its own franchise.

All leading up to one more regular season contest, before the 2021 NFL Playoffs, officially arrive.

For more on this story and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follow us here at Bucs Nation and listen to James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!