Buccaneers vs. Panthers Week 18 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Carolina Panthers this week inside Raymond James Stadium for the regular season finale. The Bucs (12-4) are coming off a 28-24 win against the New York Jets last week while the Panthers (5-11) are looking to get back on the winning side after dropping their last six games.

Enjoy the game and each other’s company in the comments below!

Week 18 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently an 8-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 41.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Panthers.

Gil (13-3): Bucs, 24-10

James (12-4): Bucs, 27-7

David (12-4): Bucs, 31-10

Bailey (13-3): Bucs, 35-10

Mike (13-3): Bucs, 24-13

Len (13-3): Bucs, 23-10

Trey (13-3): Bucs, 26-3