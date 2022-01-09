Buccaneers vs. Panthers: How to watch, notes, and score picks

Broadcast Info

TV: CBS (4:25 PM ET): Tom McCarthy, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter) SIRIUS: 111 (Car.), 136 (TB) | XM: 385 (Car.), 230 (TB) | SXM App: 804 (Car.), 829 (TB)

Buccaneers Notes

• TAMPA BAY clinched NFC South for 1st time since 2007.

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 410 yards & 3 TDs last week & has 13 games with 400+ pass yards, tied-3rd most all-time. Leads NFL with 4,990 pass yards & 40 TD passes. Became 2nd QB ever (AARON RODGERS) with 3 seasons with 40+ TD passes & 2nd QB all-time (DREW BREES, 2011-12) with 40+ TD passes in 2 straight seasons. Can join Brees as only QBs with 2+ seasons with 5,000+ pass yards.

• WR MIKE EVANS became 5th WR ever with 12+ rec. TDs in 4 of his 1st 8 seasons. Needs 44 rec. yards for 8th-straight 1,000- yard season. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Car. with rec. TD. TE ROB GRONKOWSKI had 31st career game with 100+ rec. yards last week, tied with HOFer TONY GONZALEZ for most by TE all-time. WR CYRIL GRAYSON had career-high 6 catches for 81 yards & 2nd-career rec. TD last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with 80+ rec. yards.

• LB DEVIN WHITE is 1 of 2 (ROQUAN SMITH) with 120+ tackles & 7+ TFL in each of past 2 seasons. Aims for his 3rd in row at home vs. Car. with 9+ tackles & TFL. S JORDAN WHITEHEAD had 3 PD & INT in last meeting. Had INT in last home meeting. Is 1 of 4 DBs with 65+ tackles & 4+ TFL in each of past 4 seasons. S ANTOINE WINFIELD aims for his 4th in row with 8+ tackles. Had 11 tackles, sack & FF in last home meeting. LB ANTHONY NELSON had 1st-career FR last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with sack

Panthers Notes

• QB SAM DARNOLD completed 17 of 26 atts. (65.4 pct.) for 132 yards last week. Has 60+ comp. pct. in 4 of his 5 road starts this season. QB CAM NEWTON rushed for 42 yards in Week 16 meeting. Has rush TD in 3 of his 4 road games this season.

• RB CHUBA HUBBARD (rookie) had 68 scrimmage yards (55 rush, 13 rec.) & rush TD in Week 17. Is 1 of 4 rookie RBs (NAJEE HARRIS, ELIJAH MITCHELL & RHAMONDRE STEVENSON) with 500+ rush yards (564) & 5+ rush TDs (5) in 2021.

• WR DJ MOORE is 1 of 3 WRs (STEFON DIGGS & TYLER LOCKETT) with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of past 3 seasons. Had 5 catches for 55 yards in Week 16 meeting. Had 8 receptions for 120 yards in last road meeting. Needs 2 catches for new career high (87 in 2019). WR ROBBY ANDERSON had 5 catches for 58 yards in Week 16 meeting. Needs 4 catches for 5th-straight 50-catch season & 31 rec. yards for 6th-straight 500+ rec. yard season.

• LB HAASON REDDICK is 1 of 2 LBs (T.J. WATT) with 11+ sacks in each of past 2 seasons. Has 3 sacks in his past 4 on road. DE BRIAN BURNS has sack in 2 of his past 3 on road. Aims for his 3rd in row at TB with TFL. LB SHAQ THOMPSON aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with 7+ tackles & TFL. Needs 2 tackles for 3rdstraight 100-tackle season. S JEREMY CHINN had 2nd-career sack last week. Is only DB with 100+ tackles in each of past 2 seasons. LB FRANKIE LUVU had career-high 3 TFL last week & aims for his 3rd in row with TFL.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER: Panthers lead all-time series, 24-18

STREAKS: Buccaneers have won past 3

LAST GAME: 12/26/21: Buccaneers 32 at Panthers 6

LAST GAME AT SITE: 9/20/20: Buccaneers 31, Panthers 17

Week 18 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently an 8-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 41.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Panthers.

Gil (13-3): Bucs, 24-10

James (12-4): Bucs, 27-7

David (12-4): Bucs, 31-10

Bailey (13-3): Bucs, 35-10

Mike (13-3): Bucs, 24-13

Len (13-3): Bucs, 23-10

Trey (13-3): Bucs, 26-3

Poll Which bold prediction do you like most for Week 18? 2 TDs for Bell

Six sacks, including a sack-fumble

Howard with 2 TDs

3 TOs from Bucs D (2 from Winfield) vote view results 30% 2 TDs for Bell (77 votes)

38% Six sacks, including a sack-fumble (96 votes)

10% Howard with 2 TDs (26 votes)

20% 3 TOs from Bucs D (2 from Winfield) (52 votes) 251 votes total Vote Now

