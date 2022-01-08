The last week has felt like two for the Buccaneers, who had their 28-24 comeback win over the Jets in Week 17 overshadowed by the Antonio Brown mess that ensued in the following days.

With an 18-0 run in the second half of last Sunday’s game, Tampa Bay earned its 12th win of the season, which matched a franchise record that was set all the way back in 2002. Of course, that 2002 team went on to win three more games in the playoffs to bring the franchise its first-ever Lombardi Trophy. So, while the 2021 Bucs have a chance to beat that 12-win mark on Sunday with a win over the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium, doing so may not be as big of a deal if the team can’t go on another playoff run and repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The Bucs have endured a major distraction throughout this week thanks to Brown, whose time in red, white and pewter is officially over. Between that entire situation and the fact that the Bucs have already been locked in as NFC South champions for two weeks, no one would blame the Tampa Bay faithful for forgetting there’s one more regular season game to be played this Sunday. But in that game, there are some players who have a chance to make some history. So, for the final time this season, let’s see where things stand, shall we?

Buccaneers History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Passing Yards

With 9,623 passing yards in his Buccaneer career, Tom Brady has the seventh-most in franchise history. He needs 1,318 more yards to pass Brad Johnson (10,940) for sixth.

Career Passing Touchdowns

Brady’s three touchdown passes against the Jets last Sunday brought him to 80 in his time with Tampa Bay, tying him with Josh Freeman for the second-most in franchise history. One more will give him sole possession of second, plus it’ll give him a start on catching Jameis Winston (121), who owns the Buccaneer record.

Career Pass Attempts

Brady’s 1,292 pass attempts as a Buc have him 123 away from passing Steve DeBerg (1,414) for seventh-most in team history.

Career Completions

In his two years as a Buc, Brady has completed 857 passes. He needs 39 more to pass Doug Williams (895) for sixth-most in franchise history.

Single-Season Passing Yards

Brady’s 4,990 passing yards this season are the second-most in a single season by a Buccaneer quarterback. With 120 yards on Sunday against the Panthers, he’ll break Jameis Winston’s franchise record (5,109 in 2019). (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Passing Touchdowns

With three passing touchdowns last Sunday against the Jets, Brady tied the Bucs’ single-season passing touchdown record, which he set at 40 in 2020. So, he needs just one on Sunday to break his own mark. (Bucs Communications)

Career Receiving Yards

Cameron Brate’s 2,671 yards are the 17th-most in franchise history. He needs 34 more yards to pass Warrick Dunn (2,704) for 16th.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

With his crucial fourth-down touchdown catch last week against the Jets, Brate is up to 33 in his Buccaneer career. That leaves him one away from tying the great Jimmie Giles (34) for second-most in franchise history.

Career Receptions

Brate’s 251 career catches have him 18 away from passing Vincent Jackson (268) for 11th-most in Bucs history.

Single-Season Receiving Touchdowns

Mike Evans caught his 12th touchdown of the season last week, which matches what he put up in 2014 and 2016. Before 2020, 12 receiving touchdowns was the franchise’s single-season record. But last year, Evans reset the record at 13. So, he needs one touchdown on Sunday to tie it and two to set a new team record. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Points (Team)

The 2021 Bucs have scored 470 points this season, which is the second-most for any team in franchise history. They need 23 points on Sunday to break the team record, set in 2020 (492). (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Touchdowns (Team)

Tampa Bay has scored 58 touchdowns this season, which means it needs just two more on Sunday to break the franchise record for a single season, which was set at 59 in 2020. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Net Yards (Team)

The 2018 Bucs currently hold the franchise record for single-season net yards, having put up 6,648. With 6,492 in the first 16 games, this year’s team needs just 157 yards on Sunday to set a new record. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Net Passing Yards (Team)

The 2018 Bucs also set the team record for single-season net passing yards, putting up 5,125. The 2021 team has 4,905, meaning it needs just 221 on Sunday to break that franchise record. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season First Downs (Team)

The Bucs’ 383 first downs this season are the second-most they’ve totaled in a single season in team history. They need six on Sunday to break the current franchise record, which was set by the 2018 Bucs (388).

Single-Season Sacks (Team)*

Tampa Bay has 45 team sacks this season, tying the 2004 Bucs for the fourth-most in a single season in team history. One more on Sunday will give the 2021 team sole possession of fourth, while three more will move this year’s group ahead of the 2019 Bucs (47) for third and tie the 2020 Bucs (48) for second-most. With four, the Bucs pass the 2020 team for second. There’s likely no breaking the franchise record this year, as they would need 11 on Sunday to pass the 55 that the 2000 team totaled. (Bucs Communications)

*Sacks did not become an official stat until 1982.

Single-Season Quarterback Hits (Team)*

Last week, the Bucs set a new franchise record for quarterback hits in a single season. They now have 117, and they can continue to build on that against Carolina.

*Quarterback hits were not regularly tracked until 2006.

Career Games Played

Sunday will mark William Gholston’s 136th with the Bucs, inching him closer to tying Warren Sapp (140) for 10th-most games played in franchise history.

Mike Evans is set to play in his 122nd game with the Bucs on Sunday, putting him ahead of Lee Roy Selmon, Jimmie Giles and Chidi Ahanotu (121) for 18th-most games played in team history. He will also tie John Cannon for 17th-most.

NFL History

**All statistics and records come from Buccaneers Communications unless otherwise noted.**

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected for 90 regular season touchdowns in their time as a duo, which is the second-most in NFL history. The duo with the league record is Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (112). That puts Brady and Gronkowski 23 away from passing them.

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season + Playoffs)

Including the playoffs, Brady and Gronkowski have linked up for 104 touchdowns. That leaves them 11 away from passing Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114) for the NFL record.

Multiple 5,000-Yard Passing Seasons

Brady needs just 10 yards on Sunday to become the second player in NFL history with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, joining Drew Brees.

Single-Season Passing Yards

Brady’s 4,990 passing yards this season are the 13th-most by a quarterback in NFL history. He is 95 yards away from passing Dan Marino (5,084 in 1984) for the 10th-most and 108 away from passing Patrick Mahomes (5,097 in 2018) for ninth-most. With 120 yards, he’ll pass former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston (5,109 in 2019) for the eighth-most single-season passing yards in NFL history, and 140 more will put him ahead of Ben Roethlisberger (5,129 in 2018) for seventh-most.

Brady can climb as high as sixth on the single-season passing yards list with 173 yards on Sunday, as that would put him ahead of Drew Brees (5,162 in 2013), while 188 more yards will move him ahead of Brees (5,177 in 2012) for fifth. Brees (5,208 in 2016) also holds the spot for fourth-most single-season passing yards, and Brady can get that spot with another 219 on Sunday.

Still with us? Brady can pass himself for the third-most single-season passing yards in NFL history (5,235 in 2011) with 246 yards against the Panthers. And it’s unlikely, but if he hits 487 passing yards on Sunday, he’ll pass Drew Brees (5,476 in 2011) for second-most and tie Peyton Manning (5,477 in 2013) for the league record. A 488-yard day against Carolina would make Brady the NFL’s record holder for single-season passing yards. (Pro Football Reference)

Multi-Touchdown Games By a Tight End

Rob Gronkowski’s 20 career multi-touchdown games are the second-most by a tight end in league history. His next multi-score game will tie him for the record with Antonio Gates (21).

Career 100-Yard Games By a Tight End

Last Sunday, Gronkowski put together his 31st career 100-yard receiving game, tying Tony Gonzalez for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history. With another on Sunday, he’ll own the league record for himself.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Gronkowski has 92 career receiving touchdowns, ranking him 12th in NFL history. He needs eight more to pass Don Hutson (99) for 11th. (Pro Football Reference)

Eight Consecutive 1,000-Yard Receiving Seasons

In 2020, Mike Evans became the first player in NFL history to start his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, surpassing the record of six that was previously set by Randy Moss. With 54 yards on Sunday against the Panthers, Evans can extend his record to eight consecutive seasons. That would also match the third-longest 1,000-yard receiving season streak at any point in a player’s career.