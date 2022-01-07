Bucs Nation Podcast: Brown’s Early Exit During Bucs Comeback Win

It seemed like this past week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a soap opera and Trey Downey and Len Martez are back with you with a new edition of Downey and Martez to dissect it all. The guys jumped right into the Antonio Brown situation and gave you their reactions as he ran off the field in New York. Trey and Len then got into the aftermath and the differing stories from Brown and Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians. The guys then looked at the long-term impact of Brown’s exit on the Bucs and pondered whether Tampa Bay can make another Super Bowl run with Cyril Grayson as their number 2 wide receiver.

The conversation then turned to the playoffs and Trey asked Len if Bucs fans should be hoping to face the Eagles or the Niners on Wildcard Weekend. The conversation then turned to the AFC as the guys gave their predictions on who will get the last two wildcard spots in that conference.

Before closing up shop the gents looked ahead to Monday. They started with discussing which teams will be looking for new coaches and ended with their predictions for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

