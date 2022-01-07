NFL Announces Public Memorial to Remember John Madden

Name a coach fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might celebrate who was undefeated against their favorite team, and John Madden might just be the only name on that list.

Of course, Madden only faced the Bucs once. And most of our readers probably remember the NFL legend more for his commentary and the video game bearing his name.

Whether you’re a fan from the 70s, a viewer from the past few decades, or if you’ve simply led the Buccaneers to multiple Super Bowl titles during the years the franchise couldn’t even scrape together a playoff appearance, you know Madden.

And the NFL is giving you a chance to say goodbye, with a memorial, scheduled for February of 2022.

“The Madden family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during the difficult time following John Madden’s passing,” the league stated in a press release. “There will be a public memorial service on Tuesday, February 15th in Oakland, California. Further details will be announced in the near future.”

Two days after the NFL crowns its newest Super Bowl Champion, they’ll once again honor the passing of a championship-winning coach, former player, and media presence larger than any other.

Undoubtedly there will be mention of Madden during the game broadcast, and if we’re being honest, there are fans of about 25 other teams taking to the video game as we speak to show how they can fix a franchise they cheer for, throughout the year.

From coaching in the final year of the AFL, in the first NFL season after the merger, and recording a 9-7 record in the league’s first 16-game season, Madden has been thoroughly ingrained in football culture and history.

So it’s only fitting the farewell dedicated to this legend be one of purpose, and not be limited to a day or one moment. Instead, the league and its fans will continue to thank John Madden for his role in shaping the game as we know and consume it today and will give everyone a chance to do it in the way they see fit.

