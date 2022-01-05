Buccaneers Make Roster Moves, Just Not THAT Roster Move

Three days after Antonio Brown’s emotional departure from the field in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New York Jets, fans are still waiting for a move and arguing over which side is right and wrong, media is still scrounging every bit of speculation and opinion it can muster, and opposing team outlets are still speculating about whether or not the franchise they cover should sign someone who isn’t yet a free-agent.

Oh, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one win away from the most victories its ever had in a single season.

Early Wednesday the Bucs did make some roster moves, just not one involving Brown.

Instead, these moves had more to do with what will become of the 2021 Buccaneers season, than that one ultimately may. Especially, given the statement from head coach Bruce Arians that we should already expect to not see the troubled wide receiver in a Bucs uniform again.

Punter Bradley Pinion was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and guard Aaron Stinnie began his 21-day practice period coming off of injured reserve.

Pinion has missed the last two games and returns just in time for the playoffs, where field position battles can sometimes be the difference between advancing or going on vacation.

Stinnie was the offensive lineman who filled in for an injured Alex Cappa during the playoff run, and was the starting right guard when the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

He entered the season in a position battle with Cappa, which he ultimately lost, but maintained his crucial role within the grouping as a key rotational figure.

Injuries have hampered his season, however, and Stinnie hasn’t seen the field since Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts when he played 10 snaps in a Bucs victory.

While the Tampa Bay offensive line has been a bright spot of health for the team as its limped through the 2021 regular season, getting Stinnie back in his depth role could prove to be crucial.

