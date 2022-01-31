Bucs DT Vita Vea added to Pro Bowl

The National Football League announced today that Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea has been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, replacing Aaron Donald, who will be playing in Super Bowl LVI.

Tampa Bay now has nine players named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster, matching its franchise record for a single season as Vea joins outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Mike Evans, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet, linebacker Devin White, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and tackle Tristan Wirfs. Brady (aggravated shoulder) and Wirfs (ankle injury) will not play in the game.

Vea played in and started 16 games during the 2021 regular season, recording 22 tackles (five for loss), 12 quarterback hits, a career high 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He was a central piece of the Buccaneers rush defense that ranked third in the NFL (92.5 yards allowed per game) this season, and that led the league in run defense in each of the previous two seasons (2019-20). In the Buccaneers’ two playoff games this season, Vea notched two tackles, including one for loss, two quarterback hits and 1.0 sack.

During the 2021 regular season, Tampa Bay finished first in the NFL in quarterback hits (123), third in rush defense (92.5 yards per game), tied for fifth in takeaways (29), seventh in sacks (47.0), seventh in yards per play (5.16) and eighth in tackles for loss (81).

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcasted live on ABC, ESPN and Disney XD.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)